Ask Trooper Steve: Yes, there are traffic signs along I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “Why are there no signs along interstate for advising drivers of incidents or heavy merging traffic down the road?”

“This one I was having trouble understanding. Any driver who commutes anywhere, I would think, would be complaining that we have too much signage,” he said.

With the addition of the new express lanes and expansion of several exit and entrance ramps, we have signs not only on the main highway but also leading up to the highway.

“I understand that some of the traffic signs can be confusing but if you dedicate yourself to pay 100% attention while you are driving, this whole experience can be fairly easy,” he said. “The digital sign boards do change based off of traffic flow and incidents that are located on the roadway. They change throughout the day according to the situation.”

Also, a driver should be situationally aware all the time. If you are approaching a changing in traffic pattern, you should assume after passing that portion, other traffic could be entering your main travel direction. This is all about a driver being aware with zero distractions.

