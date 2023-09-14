Ask Trooper Steve: Is there a toll increase for unauthorized vehicles in the express lanes?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “Is there a toll increase for unauthorized vehicles in the express lanes?”

“This is a great question because it can be a huge misunderstanding.” he said.

For example, when traveling on the Florida Turnpike, there are no restrictions as to what vehicles can use the road. There are, however, different fees when it comes to multiple axles on a vehicle. The signs are posted at turnpike toll plazas.

“This is a completely different situation in the express lanes located on I-4. The express lanes have signs indicating two-axle vehicles only. This means a driver would be in violation of using this roadway, if they have more than two axles,” he said. “A driver would not receive an increased toll, they would receive a traffic citation.”

Trooper Steve said the citation would be the equivalent of a speeding ticket or another type of moving violation.

“Pay attention to the signage and you should be good to go,” he said.

