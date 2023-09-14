90º
Ask Trooper Steve: Is there a toll increase for unauthorized vehicles in the express lanes?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions about rules of the road

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla.News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “Is there a toll increase for unauthorized vehicles in the express lanes?”

“This is a great question because it can be a huge misunderstanding.” he said.

For example, when traveling on the Florida Turnpike, there are no restrictions as to what vehicles can use the road. There are, however, different fees when it comes to multiple axles on a vehicle. The signs are posted at turnpike toll plazas.

“This is a completely different situation in the express lanes located on I-4. The express lanes have signs indicating two-axle vehicles only. This means a driver would be in violation of using this roadway, if they have more than two axles,” he said. “A driver would not receive an increased toll, they would receive a traffic citation.”

Trooper Steve said the citation would be the equivalent of a speeding ticket or another type of moving violation.

“Pay attention to the signage and you should be good to go,” he said.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

