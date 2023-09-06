WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve On Patrol tests new tool being used by Oviedo officers

OVIEDO, Fla. – The Oviedo Police Department on Wednesday will hold a demonstration for the BolaWrap, a tool meant to help officers safely close distance with a subject without shocks, barbs, beanbags or bullets.

Developed by Wrap Technologies, the BolaWrap is described as a hand-held, laser-sighted launcher that can shoot a Kevlar cord around the arms or legs of a non-compliant subject. At around the same size of a Taser and similarly able to be quickly reloaded, Oviedo police officers have reportedly been training with them over the summer and will soon begin to use them as necessary.

“Our officers now have a new tool in their possession that fits the needs of de-escalation using a non-lethal, non-pain-producing device,” Oviedo police Chief Dale Coleman said. “It can be used in many situations, especially if someone is having an emotional or mental episode. It helps us get help for them.”

During Wednesday’s “Trooper Steve On Patrol,” we’ll be out with the Oviedo Police Department around 10:30 a.m. to see how the BolaWrap works in person.

Watch along in the video player at the top of this story, and check back later for the full video.