WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve On Patrol visits trail crossings

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is not only a destination for tourism, but it’s also an amazing area when it comes to outdoor activities.

From the beaches to state parks, we have some amazing bicycle and hiking trails across the region.

A lot of the trails cross some of our major roadways, which brings us to Tuesday’s Trooper Steve On Patrol.

We will talk about -- and show you -- some of the crossings and discuss what cyclists, pedestrians and drivers should be doing at these locations.

Join me in the video player above.