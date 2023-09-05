76º
WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve On Patrol visits trail crossings

Rules of the road discussed

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is not only a destination for tourism, but it’s also an amazing area when it comes to outdoor activities.

From the beaches to state parks, we have some amazing bicycle and hiking trails across the region.

A lot of the trails cross some of our major roadways, which brings us to Tuesday’s Trooper Steve On Patrol.

We will talk about -- and show you -- some of the crossings and discuss what cyclists, pedestrians and drivers should be doing at these locations.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

