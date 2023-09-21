Ask Trooper Steve: Who has to stop at a weigh station in Florida?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions about the rules of the road in Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “We have some family moving to Virginia and are going to be renting a moving truck. Are we going to be required to stop at the weigh stations along Florida highways?”

“If you have traveled for any length in the state of Florida, we do have certain inspection areas along our major highways. This can be confusing for a driver depending on what type of vehicle they are driving. Sometimes you are supposed to stop, other times you are not required to,” he said.

The state of Florida indicates, “all (rental/moving) trucks traveling along state maintained highways are expected to stop at every Weigh Station and Agricultural Inspection Station along the way to their destination.”

Trooper Steve said that, additionally, vehicles transporting potentially dangerous materials and any vehicles with a trailer — for camping, hauling or otherwise — are just some examples of what would be required to stop at the stations.

“There are a select few vehicles which are required to stop for stuff like this. So, Florida production-type vehicles, manufacture or storage vehicles, sale, agriculture, horticulture, livestock, product or transportation vehicles. Then you have private passenger vehicles exceeding 10 passengers, or 10,000 pounds or more,” he said. “When in doubt, go ahead and stop. Keep in mind, if your vehicle is required to stop at one of these inspections, it is likely you would be stopped a few miles after the inspection location.”

Learn more about Florida’s road rules regarding motor carrier size and weight on FDOT.gov.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

