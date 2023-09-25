WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Trooper Steve talks with Orlando police about recruiting women

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police Lt. Danielle Gately will join Trooper Steve on Monday for a ride-along, discussing a recruiting event aimed at bringing more women to the department.

Gately, who also serves as the Orlando Police Department’s public information officer commander, will talk about the department’s 30x30 initiative to advance women in policing and get recruitment classes to 30% female by 2030.

Orlando police said women currently represent over 15% of all sworn personnel at the agency.

“Creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive department is a driving force in building trust with our communities. Our goal is to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030, and to ensure police policies and culture intentionally support the success of qualified women officers throughout their career,” their website reads.

The recruiting event will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Orlando Police Training Facility at 100 George DeSalvia Way. To register, click here.

