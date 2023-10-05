80º
Trooper Steve On Patrol tackles tailgating

Trooper Steve discusses Florida Statute 316.0895

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tailgating -- following too closely while driving -- is the leading cause to road rage and crashes.

I cannot begin to tell you how many people have told me while I’m investigating crashes that the vehicle in front of them just suddenly stopped. Well, if you follow at a safe distance, it would give you time to properly react to anything that occurs in front of you.

On the Thursday edition of Trooper Steve On Patrol, we talked about following too closely (Florida Statute 316.0895) and the proper distance we should consider when traveling, whether it be on a highway or a residential road.

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

