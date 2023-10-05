Ask Trooper Steve: Can I pass a bike on a solid double yellow?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “On a two lane, solid double yellow striped road... is it permitted to pass a bike?”

“(A double yellow stripe) means no passing, but Florida law does talk about what happens if there’s a roadway obstruction (or) if there’s a super-slow vehicle? What happens if someone’s delivering mail or picking up the trash? Could you pass them?” he said.

Trooper Steve points to Florida Statute 316.0875, which defines a no-passing zone as well as the process and exceptions. At times, according to Trooper Steve, a bicyclist could be considered an obstruction -- if traveling below the speed limit.

“If that bicyclist was cruising in a 35 at 35 mph, then no, you would not be permitted to pass them, but if they were causing the obstruction, then yes, 3-foot buffer minimum and then make sure that there’s no oncoming traffic,” he said.

