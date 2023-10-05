TRAFFIC ALERT: L.B. Knox Bridge in Ormond Beach closes for maintenance

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – L.B. Knox Bridge off A1A in Ormond Beach closed Thursday for maintenance.

The closure will last through Oct. 14 for a bearing replacement project.

“The problem is it’s going to mean a big stretch of Highbridge Road in that area is also going to be shut down,” Trooper Steve said.

Drivers who are trying to get beachside will need to use the Granada Bridge on State Road 40 in Ormond Beach or State Road 100 in Flagler Beach as a detour.

L.B. Knox Bridge was built in 1955.

The city said boat traffic on the Halifax River will not be impacted.

