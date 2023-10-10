Florida’s Move Over Law does not apply to this situation

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions about the rules of the road in Florida.

Trooper Steve on Tuesday was asked, “Is a car with their hazard lights on considered part of the Move Over Law?”

Florida’s Move Over Law requires a vehicle to vacate closest lane to a stopped emergency vehicle or service vehicle that has their lights activated. If a driver was unable to give that space then they would be required to slow their speed to 20 mph under whatever the posted speed limit was.

Although I feel it is the right and courteous thing to do, the Move Over Law would not apply to a vehicle with just their hazard lights on. If a service vehicle or emergency vehicle was with them, then yes, move over.

My thought process is to always give a vehicle on the shoulder a little extra room no matter the vehicle.

Things happen and we all need our space out there.

