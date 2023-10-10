WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve On Patrol, Running 4 Heroes honor officer

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Running 4 Heroes on Tuesday will welcome Officer Dominick Eubank, of the Anchorage Police Department in Alaska, to the Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs.

In March 2022, Eubank was shot and nearly killed in the line of duty during a standoff.

Running 4 Heroes will present Eubank with a $10,000 grant to help with his recovery efforts.

The American Police Hall of Fame has sponsored an afternoon tour of the American Police Hall of Fame, and the Oviedo-Winter Springs Chamber of Commerce has sponsored a day an Kennedy Space Center for the Eubank family.

Huge thanks also to Chick-Fil-A in Oviedo, Mission BBQ, SpringHill Suites Orlando North/Sanford and the Carnes family for helping provide a warm welcome for this hero and his family.

This event will be open to the public, with Chick-Fil-A providing free chicken biscuits to the first 75 folks who attend.

