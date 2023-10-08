TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

Fatal crash shuts down Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash Sunday morning forced northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike to shut down in southern Osceola County.

The crash was reported at mile marker 202, where troopers were dispatched around 5 a.m.

Drivers were advised to find an alternative route.

No other details have been shared or confirmed at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

