TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash Sunday morning forced northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike to shut down in southern Osceola County.
The crash was reported at mile marker 202, where troopers were dispatched around 5 a.m.
Drivers were advised to find an alternative route.
No other details have been shared or confirmed at the time of this report.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.
