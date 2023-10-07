2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Lake County crash on Florida Turnpike

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 280 in Clermont.

According to a news release, the crash involves a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, but the “sequence of events that lead to this crash are still under investigation.”

Troopers said the driver and one passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and another passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to the FHP, traffic homicide investigators are still investigating the fatal collision and more information will be forthcoming.

