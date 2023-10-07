TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 killed, 1 hurt in crash that shut down Interstate 4 in Osceola County, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person was killed and another suffered critical injuries in a crash that shut down eastbound Interstate 4 in Osceola County early Saturday.

The crash occurred around 4:18 a.m. at mile marker 59, troopers said.

According to a preliminary crash report, the wreck involved a 2006 Kia Sportage, a 2015 Subaru WRX and a 2010 Jeep Wrangler, but a sequence of events is still under investigation. An occupant of one of those vehicles was taken to Celebration Hospital and pronounced dead while another occupant was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital in critical condition, the report states.

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 were shut down following the crash, with only the rightmost lane of traffic seen getting by as of 7:30 a.m. at exit 60. By 8:30 a.m., lanes were being blocked at mile marker 58, Osceola Polk Line Road, according to FHP.

No other details have been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

