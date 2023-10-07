Cold front arrives bringing fall-like temperatures to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Saturday! We begin our Saturday warm and muggy ahead of our cold front. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. There is a 20% coverage for showers and storms today and tonight.

Highs

When that cold front exits the area cooler and less humid air will begin to move in. Sunday morning many areas are expected to begin the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday AM

Sunday daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s across Central Florida with no rain. The coolest air settles in Monday morning with temperatures starting off in the lower 50s and 60s in many locations.

Monday AM

The humidity and heat slowly returns Wednesday and rain chances will return to the forecast.