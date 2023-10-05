National Hurricane Center highlights new area near Africa

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics have thankfully been relatively quiet.

Tropical Storm Phillipe remains the only active storm in the Atlantic basin after pounding parts of the Caribbean with heavy rain. The storm is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda on Friday.

Phillipe is expected to become post-tropical before moving ashore somewhere around Maine or the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, heavy rain and tropical storm force wind gusts can be expected.

Euro model

In the eastern Atlantic, a tropical wave is expected to emerge off Africa over the weekend.

Slow development of this system is possible as it moves over the eastern Atlantic. Early indications are this system will curve well before impacting land.

Development chances over the next seven days are 30%.

In the short term, the Pacific basin should see a sharp increase in tropical development.

By the middle part of October, an uptick in tropical activity could return to the Atlantic. Click here for more.

