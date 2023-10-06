Stray showers possible before cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fl. – Happy Friday! It’ll be another hot and humid day across the area. A few stray downpours are possible through the morning and afternoon hours. Most areas are expected to stay dry today under partly cloudy skies.

Highs

Tonight will be quiet under clear skies with overnight low temperatures falling into to lower 70s.

Saturday expect a hot and humid day with highs climbing into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front is expected to move through the area Saturday afternoon bringing scattered rain and a few storms. Expected a 20-30% coverage for the wet weather. When that front slowly exits the area, cooler and less humid air will begin to move in early Sunday morning. Morning temperatures are expected to start off in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s in many areas.

Sunday

Highs on Sunday are expected climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area with no rain around.

As we kick off the work week, Monday will be another cool start to the morning and dry and pleasant through the afternoon. The humidity begins to slowly return on Wednesday with moderate rain chances.