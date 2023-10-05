Atlas V rocket to launch 1st satellites for Amazon’s internet network

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – United Launch Alliance is targeting Friday afternoon to launch its first mission for Amazon’s satellite internet network.

An Atlas V rocket is on the pad at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The two-hour launch window opens at 2 p.m. Friday.

ULA’s rocket will deliver two satellites into low Earth orbit for Amazon’s Project Kuiper. The program is a satellite network similar to SpaceX’s Starlink that promises affordable broadband internet to underserved communities.

ULA has a partnership with Amazon to launch hundreds of these Kuiper satellites.

The latest forecast from the 45th Space Wing puts the weather at 70% “go” for launch Friday afternoon.

