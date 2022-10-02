United Launch Alliance plans Atlas V rocket launch Tuesday

An Atlas V rocket sits on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – United Launch Alliance has planned a Tuesday evening launch of an Atlas V rocket from the Space Coast.

The launch is set for 5:36 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Atlas V will carry two satellites into orbit for the Federal Communications Commission’s 5G Fast initiative.

The launch is one of two happening on the Space Coast this week. SpaceX is planning for the launch of Crew-5 Wednesday, Oct. 5, targeting a noon launch time from Kennedy Space Center.

