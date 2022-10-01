NASA focusing on November Artemis I launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA announced that it is focusing its Artemis I planning efforts on the launch period that opens Nov. 12 and closes Nov. 27 to send its mega moon rocket into space.

Teams at Kennedy Space Center conducted inspections on Friday to assess impacts from Hurricane Ian, according to a statement from NASA. They reported that there was no damage to Artemis flight hardware and that facilities are in good shape. They did report minor water intrusion in a few locations.

[TRENDING: Osceola County officials provide Ian update after voluntary evacuation issued in Shingle Creek area | Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

NASA said the next step will be for engineers to access platforms around the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft inside of the Vehicle Assembly Building in order to prepare for more inspections to start preparations for the next launch attempt, which includes retesting the flight termination system.

When identifying a specific date, NASA said, “Over the coming days, managers will assess the scope of work to perform while in the VAB and identify a specific date for the next launch attempt.”

It also noted that focusing on a November date will allow time for employees at Kennedy Space Center to address the needs of their families and their homes after the storm.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: