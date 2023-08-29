93º
ULA delays Atlas V launch from Florida’s Space Coast ahead of Idalia

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

A ULA Atlas V rocket is set to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (United Launch Alliance)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The United Launch Alliance delayed Tuesday’s Atlas V launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station due to Idalia.

The rocket was rolled back into the facility out of an abundance of caution due to the storm.

The national security mission, dubbed NROL-107, is a joint effort between the U.S. Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office, according to Florida Today. The payload is part of the Space Force’s Silent Barker satellite constellation network intended to provide space situational awareness, orbital surveillance, and tracking.

The 196-foot Atlas V is the most powerful configuration in ULA’s fleet, outfitted with five side-mounted solid rocket boosters to send the secretive payload directly to geosynchronous orbit about 24,000 miles above the Earth.

A new launch date and time have not been released.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

