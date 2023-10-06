74º
TIMELINE: Window-opening weather blasts into Central Florida. Here’s when cool weather arrives

40s possible north of Orlando on Monday morning

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The A/C may be able to take a well-deserved break late in the weekend.

After a warm day Saturday, with highs in the mid-to upper 80s, the season’s first big cold front is set to cross Central Florida by Sunday morning.

Sunday morning

Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the region.

Sunday afternoon

The coolest air since late May settles in by Monday morning.

A few areas north of Orlando could dip into the 40s .

Most, however, will wake up in the 50s and lower 60s.

The Atlantic coast will hang on to the low 70s.

Monday morning

Highs return to the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday afternoon.

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 and now covers weather on TV and all digital platforms.

