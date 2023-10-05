83º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

See rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse at special Orlando Science Center event

Annular solar eclipse happening on Oct. 14

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Weather, Solar Eclipse, Central Florida Happenings
Eclipse observers at the Orlando Science Center, photo by Roberto Gonzalez (Roberto Gonzalez, 2017 Roberto Gonzalez)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’re days away from a rare annular solar eclipse, and the Orlando Science Center is hosting a special party for the occasion.

The annular solar eclipse is happening Saturday, Oct. 14. While the direct path will be from Oregon to Texas, the eclipse will be visible at 60% in Orlando, according to the science center.

“An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, making it appear smaller than the sun in our sky. This creates a ring effect around the moon. The term ‘annular’ refers to this ring effect, which some astronomers call ‘the ring of fire,’” the science center said.

The eclipse begins at 11:52 a.m., peaks at 1:26 p.m. and ends at 3:02 p.m.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Here’s what you can enjoy that day at the Orlando Science Center:

  • Pair of eclipse viewing glasses (distributed upon arrival)
  • Exclusive access to all the Science Center’s exhibits
  • Chance to explore the latest traveling exhibition, Backyard Adventures
  • Special programming themed around the eclipse

Tickets are $27 for adults and $21 for children ages 2-11. Click here to buy yours.

Solar eclipses, total or annular, require approved protective eyewear or a device that projects the eclipse onto a surface. If you want to learn how to build your own, click here. It’s easy and simple to make with common household items!

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email