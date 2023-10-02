Look Up: Annular solar eclipse, Orionid meteor shower highlight October astronomical events

ORLANDO, Fla. – The astronomical event of the year is nearly upon us. A rare annular solar eclipse highlights the astronomical events of the month.

For Central Florida, the eclipse will be a partial, but still spectacular one. Special eyewear or a projection device is needed to view this eclipse. Read below for more.

Oct. 10: Venus and the crescent moon

Venus and the crescent moon will put on a show before the sun comes up Oct. 10. Venus will reside just above the moon with just a sliver of it illuminated. The moon will play a big role in the next event.

October 10

Oct. 14: Annular Solar Eclipse

Central Florida won’t see the annular or ring of fire portion of this solar eclipse, but it’s still really cool! The moon moving in front Earth’s star will appear to take a bite out of the afternoon sun. You will notice the skies get darker and the temperature dip a couple of degrees as there will be a pause in maximum solar heating.

Maximum solar eclipse from Orlando

Click here for a Central Florida timeline. Be prepared to order approved solar eclipse glasses or make your own projector. Directions on how to make a DIY eclipse view are right here!

October 21 & 22: Orionid Meteor Shower

This one is a sight to see, even though it doesn’t produce as many meteors as the Perseids or Geminids. As the Earth moves through the Haley’s Comet debris field, you can see 10 to 20 meteors per hour.

Orionid meteor shower

These meteors can occasionally leave persistent trains in the sky.

The moon will set around midnight, so it will not impact your viewing. Get as far away as you can from any lights and let your eyes adjust for about 15 minutes. All you have to do is look up! The shooting stars will appear to “fall out” of Orion’s shoulder in the southeast sky.

The best viewing time is around local midnight when the radiant point is high in the sky.

