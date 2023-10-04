SpaceX gets ready for another Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX announced that it is targeting Wednesday night to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast.

According to SpaceX, the launch will send its satellites into space aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX officials said the scheduled launch time is 10:45 p.m., though four backup opportunities will be available from 11:38 p.m. until 1:57 a.m. on Thursday.

The 45th Weather Squadron forecasts a 50% chance of weather interfering with Wednesday’s launch, though that drops to a 30% chance in the event of a 24-hour delay.

If the launch is delayed to Thursday night, six additional backup opportunities will be available from 10:29 p.m. until 1:49 a.m. on Friday.

This week’s launch will mark the eighth for the first-stage booster used in this mission, which was previously used to launch CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and four other Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the booster will land on the Just Read The Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when it happens.

