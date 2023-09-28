BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX announced that it is targeting Thursday evening for the launch of its next batch of Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast.

Company officials said the launch is scheduled for 7:28 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. If needed, three backup opportunities will be available from 8:09 - 10:48 p.m.

Additionally, four backup opportunities will be available on Friday from 6:39 - 10:15 p.m.

However, the 45th Weather Squadron’s forecast shows an 80% chance for weather to interfere with the launch due to possible storms. That figure drops to 70% if SpaceX decides to delay the launch until Friday.

If the launch is successful, it will be the 10th flight for the first-stage booster, which was previously used to launch CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18, SES-19 and five other Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

News 6 will stream the launch live at the top of this story when it happens.

