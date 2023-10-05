This Florida city ranks among best places to visit for Halloween 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Weather Channel released its list of five of the best U.S. cities to visit for Halloween this year — and one Florida city managed to make the cut.

Ranking at No. 4, Orlando made the list due to its theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween runs at the Magic Kingdom on select nights through Nov. 1, providing families with great opportunities for trick-or-treating while children enjoying the “Boo-To-You” Halloween parade and fireworks spectacular.

Mickey's "Boo-to-You" Halloween Parade at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (WKMG)

Universal Orlando’s annual Halloween Horror Nights are also providing guests with four new haunted houses this year, which will be based on the upcoming Universal film “The Exorcist: Believer;” the SYFY series “Chucky: The Ultimate Kill Count;” the video game title “The Last of Us;” and “Universal Monsters: Unmasked.”

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort (WKMG)

At SeaWorld Orlando, the park is offering 11 trick-or-treat candy stops, opportunities to meet Halloween characters like mermaids, and a Halloween parade featuring Sesame Street characters like Elmo and The Count.

Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast: What goes great with your morning eggs? How about meeting Count von Count, Elmo, and their Sesame Street friends? Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast combines a delicious meal with exciting (but physically distanced) character appearances. With protective food service barriers, widely spaced single-party tables, sanitization between meals and more, you can “count” on a safe, fun time for the whole family! (SeaWorld Orlando)

For even more kid-friendly Halloween fun, families can visit Legoland Florida for its “Brick-or-Treat” celebration. The event will have a newly designed fireworks show this year hosted by Lego Lord Vampyre, who will be accompanied by music and spellbinding lights.

Discover Spellbinding Surprises at LEGOLAND Florida Resort this Halloween (Legoland Florida)

At Orlando’s Leu Gardens, 12 different worlds — including El Día de Muertos, Apparition Alley and Jack-o-Lantern Jaunt — are coming together to give guests some Halloween fun. Aside from trick-or-treating through the gardens, families can see live magic shows, enter a neon-light maze and enjoy fall-themed treats.

Behind the scenes with Creative City Project as they work on elements from “El Dia de Muertos,” part of the "Happy Frights" and "Haunting Nights" events (Creative City Project)

For even more haunted houses, trails and other Halloween events in Central Florida, you can check out an in-depth list by clicking here.