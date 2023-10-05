This Florida city ranks among best places to visit for Halloween 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Weather Channel released its list of five of the best U.S. cities to visit for Halloween this year — and one Florida city managed to make the cut.
Ranking at No. 4, Orlando made the list due to its theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween runs at the Magic Kingdom on select nights through Nov. 1, providing families with great opportunities for trick-or-treating while children enjoying the “Boo-To-You” Halloween parade and fireworks spectacular.
Universal Orlando’s annual Halloween Horror Nights are also providing guests with four new haunted houses this year, which will be based on the upcoming Universal film “The Exorcist: Believer;” the SYFY series “Chucky: The Ultimate Kill Count;” the video game title “The Last of Us;” and “Universal Monsters: Unmasked.”
At SeaWorld Orlando, the park is offering 11 trick-or-treat candy stops, opportunities to meet Halloween characters like mermaids, and a Halloween parade featuring Sesame Street characters like Elmo and The Count.
For even more kid-friendly Halloween fun, families can visit Legoland Florida for its “Brick-or-Treat” celebration. The event will have a newly designed fireworks show this year hosted by Lego Lord Vampyre, who will be accompanied by music and spellbinding lights.
At Orlando’s Leu Gardens, 12 different worlds — including El Día de Muertos, Apparition Alley and Jack-o-Lantern Jaunt — are coming together to give guests some Halloween fun. Aside from trick-or-treating through the gardens, families can see live magic shows, enter a neon-light maze and enjoy fall-themed treats.
