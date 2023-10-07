Oviedo man killed, another injured in Seminole County side-by-side crash, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash Saturday morning in Seminole County that involved a side-by-side left the vehicle’s driver dead and a passenger with serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 5:17 a.m. on Barr Street and Florida Avenue, involving a 2023 Polaris RZR XP1000, troopers said.

According to a preliminary crash report, the 24-year-old Oviedo man driving the side-by-side was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger, a 21-year-old Oviedo man, was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

A sequence of events leading up to the crash is still being investigated, troopers said.

