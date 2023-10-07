Skydiver dies in Titusville, firefighters say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A skydiver died Saturday near an airpark in Titusville, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around noon to Merry Lane, close to Arthur Dunn Airpark. The department reported, “Skydiver down,” and said in a statement it decided against having a helicopter sent in.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a thread on the fire department’s social media. Titusville police would be taking over the scene following this development, the department posted at 12:43 p.m.

**Skydiver down** Report of skydiver down on Merry Ln. this located just adjacent to Arthur-Dunn Airpark. — Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) October 7, 2023

No other details have been shared or confirmed at the time of this report. News 6 is working to learn more from the police department.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this scene and not necessarily its exact location.

