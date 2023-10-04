Large fire destroys Titusville duplex

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A duplex in Titusville was heavily damaged early Wednesday when a large fire broke out, according to fire officials.

Firefighters from the Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to the duplex at 105 Lagrange Ave. around 3:20 a.m.

The department said everyone in the residence was out and accounted for, though one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was knocked down in 15 minutes, according to officials.

The unit of origin is a total loss while the adjacent unit had extensive water damage, officials said.

The American Red Cross is helping two families who lived in the units, one family of two adults and three children and another with two adults and one child.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations responded, and an investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

At approx. 3:18 am this morning TFD, assisted by @BCFRpio , responded to 105 Lagrange Ave. for a structure fire. All occupants were out. One tx to local hospital/stable. Cause is under investigation. No other info at this time. pic.twitter.com/64S8Xm20fH — Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) October 4, 2023

