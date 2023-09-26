‘Sorry, I couldn’t save you:’ Man loses wife of 50 years in Titusville house fire

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A house fire took the life of a 71-year-old Titusville woman on Monday morning.

After 50 years of marriage, Deloris Byrom’s husband is now a widower. Ceaser Byrom said they tried everything, but couldn’t rescue her from the smoke and flames.

“Sorry, I couldn’t save you. That’s all I would like to tell her,” Byrom said. “And I hate hearing her hollering like that, screaming, ‘Help!’

Byrom, 74, said they spent the last 15 years of their marriage living in what was their house on Tonya Lane until 6:30 Monday morning.

He said his two cousins and his daughter got out of the house OK – one of them through a broken window, but Deloris was trapped.

“I got up to use the bathroom and there was smoke in the hallway and the fire blazed in our face,” Byrom said. “We couldn’t get her out, just couldn’t get her out.”

He said he told his wife the family was trying their best to get her out.

“That’s all I could tell her was we were trying to get her,” Byrom said.

As investigators try to learn the cause of the fire, Byrom and the rest of his family are staying with a neighbor.

The city of Titusville deemed their house uninhabitable.

Byrom said on Tuesday was still looking for something he could save that belonged to his wife.

In addition to firefighters working to learn the cause of the fire, Titusville police said it’s working a death investigation.

