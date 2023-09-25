1 found dead in Titusville house fire

One person was killed in a Titusville fire.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A person was found dead Monday morning after fire ripped through a house in Titusville, sending a large plume of smoke into the air, officials said.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Tonya Lane.

Officials said firefighters were called to the home and treated one victim. Several minutes later, another victim was found dead in the house, officials said.

“On arrival, heavy black smoke from three sides of the home was observed,” according to a Titusville Fire Department post on Facebook that included pictures of the blaze.

Fire officials said the victim treated at the scene was not taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Titusville police assisted firefighters, officials said.

No other details have been released.

