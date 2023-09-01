1 person, 2 cats die in Titusville house fire, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – One person and two cats died early Friday in a house fire in Titusville, according to fire officials.

Titusville and Brevard County firefighters responded at 3:18 a.m. to an address along Palmetto Street, where crews arrived to find flames through the roof of a single-story home. The structure was 50% involved in flames at that time, firefighters said on social media, adding there were reports suggesting two people could be inside the burning home.

While entry through the front door was being made, other firefighters reportedly worked to enter the home through a bedroom window, closing a door to isolate that room once inside and locating a victim on a bed. That person was removed from the home as the fire was put out, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful, according to the fire department.

Aside from the cats that also died, no further injuries were reported in the fire.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The state Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations has since responded and was still looking into the cause of the fire at the time of this report.

No other details were shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: