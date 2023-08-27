‘God has a greater plan:’ Orange County church holds Sunday service after devastating fire

Orange County church holds Sunday service in spite of fire damage to house of worship.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Church services continued Sunday at a house of worship in Orange County despite it catching fire earlier this week.

Through song and praise, dozens stood outside The Center Arena church in west Orange County that morning as many others listened from their car.

“The church is going to continue to grow and people can see that God is real no matter what circumstance that you are in,” said church member Christine Ruiz.

For the time being, church leaders say they will hold their Sunday services outside.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof after it caught fire Tuesday evening. Everyone made it out safely, though one firefighter suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It all happened while Bible study was going on.

“I was one of the members who was in class that night. We ran out and the fire just blossomed so fast,” Ruiz said.

The pastor, Rich Vera, showed us cell phone video of the devastation to part of his church. He and his wife said they’re moving forward and planning to rebuild.

“We’re ready to release a message of hope that the building is down but we’re not down,” Vera said.

“We’re at peace, we know God has a greater plan and a greater purpose for what has happened,” said First Lady Leslie Vera.

The church was going through about $80,000 in renovations when the fire happened.

Sunday, many church members wore shirts that were made before the fire, reading, “The God who answers by Fire.”

“If God is God, every issue in your life, God is going to send fire from your heaven and consume your enemies,” said Rich Vera. “I know In quick time, we’re going to be back on feet bigger and better.”

Church leaders have established a GoFundMe for those interested in helping them rebuild. Access it by clicking here.

