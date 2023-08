ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a mechanic shop on Tuesday after vehicles caught fire there, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said crews received reports about the fire at 3125 N. Orange Blossom Trail in Zellwood.

According to OCFR, the building was vacant, and crews were able to knock down the fire.

The State Fire Marshall has been requested to investigate. No additional information has been provided.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: