4 injured after SUV smashes into Oviedo taekwondo studio

OVIEDO, Fla. – A medical issue is being blamed for an SUV slamming into a martial arts studio in Oviedo on Tuesday, injuring four people in the process, according to the city.

City officials said that the crash happened at Master Roberts World Class Taekwondo studio near East Mitchell Hammock Road and Oviedo Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

In a release, city officials explained that there was a class in progress at the time of the crash.

Scene of the crash from outside of the studio (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Oviedo Public Information Officer Lisa McDonald told News 6 the driver had a “medical episode,” and she was taken to the hospital following the crash. There is no word on what condition the driver is in.

McDonald added that the four people injured in the crash ranged from teens to adults. They suffered minor injuries, according to firefighters.

Auto vs Building - Mitchell Hammock and Oviedo Blvd. 1 female driver transported to Oviedo ER. 4 inside (late teens/adults suffered minor injuries. No transports. Oviedo PD investigating. pic.twitter.com/KdK3jcdCov — Oviedo Fire Department (@OviedoFire) August 30, 2023

