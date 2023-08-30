78º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

4 injured after SUV smashes into Oviedo taekwondo studio

Crash happened at Master Roberts World Class Taekwondo studio

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, Oviedo, Seminole County
A woman crashed into a martial arts studio on Tuesday after suffering a "medical episode," according to Oviedo city officials. (Oviedo Fire Department)

OVIEDO, Fla. – A medical issue is being blamed for an SUV slamming into a martial arts studio in Oviedo on Tuesday, injuring four people in the process, according to the city.

City officials said that the crash happened at Master Roberts World Class Taekwondo studio near East Mitchell Hammock Road and Oviedo Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

In a release, city officials explained that there was a class in progress at the time of the crash.

Scene of the crash from outside of the studio (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Oviedo Public Information Officer Lisa McDonald told News 6 the driver had a “medical episode,” and she was taken to the hospital following the crash. There is no word on what condition the driver is in.

McDonald added that the four people injured in the crash ranged from teens to adults. They suffered minor injuries, according to firefighters.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email