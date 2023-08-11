High school soccer coach arrested in Titusville on allegations of sex battery of child on his team

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 43-year-old high school soccer coach was arrested in Titusville on allegations of sexual battery of a child on his team, police announced Friday.

Anthony Lee Gonzales, 43, of Titusville, was arrested on seven felony counts of sexual battery of a juvenile in custodial control. Authorities have not confirmed the school where Gonzales coached.

Titusville police said preliminary evidence shows that Gonzales had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a child whom he was coaching.

Titusville police and officials with Brevard Public Schools are seeking information about the relationship and encouraging any possible victims to call Titusville police at 321-264-7800.

BPS spokesman Russell Bruhn said Gonzales was “terminated as a community coach.”

“BPS is thankful to Titusville police for their quick investigation and arrest in this case,” Bruhn said in a statement.

Gonzales is being held in Brevard County Jail without bond, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.