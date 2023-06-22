Graphic video shows arrest of Titusville man accused of killing motel owner

Body camera footage released shows the arrest of a man whom Titusville police said killed the owner of a motel before running and turning the gun on himself when officers caught up to him.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The state attorney’s office released new video providing a first look at the graphic arrest of a motel guest whom police said killed the owner of the Siesta Motor Inn before running and turning the gun on himself last fall.

A gunshot can be heard in the body camera video as Titusville police said the suspect, Wade Field, shot himself when confronted.

Much of the new video is too graphic to broadcast, but police said Field was able to survive shooting himself. Once he got out of the hospital, he was charged with the murder of Dan Wade.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The victim’s brother, Mark Wade, said in November that Field was staying at the motel for months when for no apparent reason, he grabbed a gun from his room and shot Dan Wade on the patio.

Police said Field also tried shooting a housekeeper, but his gun jammed.

According to an arrest report, that housekeeper told police Field was laughing and smiling the entire time of the shooting.

Field is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, but according to the state attorney’s office, prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

A statement from the state attorney’s office read in part, “In this case, the available evidence was legally insufficient to pursue the death penalty.”

A police report read motel surveillance recorded Field shooting Wade and attempting to shoot the housekeeper.

As police moved in to make the arrest, the initial news release last year read that an officer shot his gun too.

In the new video, an officer radioed that only Field pulled the trigger.

Field’s next court date is in August.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: