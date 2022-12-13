Man accused in deadly Titusville motel shooting indicted on murder charges

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a Titusville motel has now been formally charged with first-degree murder.

The state attorney’s office announced Tuesday that a grand jury has indicted Wade Field, 31, in the shooting death of Daniel Wade, 64. Field was also indicted on an attempted murder charge after police said he also shot at another worker at the Siesta Motel.

Field was booked into jail on Dec. 5, nearly three weeks after the deadly shooting on Nov. 16. Witnesses told police Field had shot himself in the head after trading gunfire with police as officers tried to take him into custody, records show.

Field had been staying at the for months prior to the deadly shooting, according to the victim’s brother.

Investigators have not given a motive for the deadly shooting.

