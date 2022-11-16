Man kills Titusville motel worker, shoots self in head, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville motel employee is dead and his accused killer is in the hospital with a self-inflicted wound after a shooting Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers the gunman had been staying at the Siesta Motel on South Washington Avenue. Shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, police said the man shot the motel employee, then tried to shoot a second female worker, but his gun jammed.

Investigators said the gunman ran but was located on Forest Road. They said they tried to detain him but the man fired his gun, which led to an officer returning fire.

Several witnesses said the suspect then shot himself in the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No officers were hurt.

The suspect is facing several charges, but officers did not say what those charges would be.

