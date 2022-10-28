80º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Man, 70, hit crossing Titusville road, dies more than 2 weeks later, police say

Howard Longchamps died on Oct. 21

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Titusville, Brevard County, Fatal Crash

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 70-year-old man has died more than two weeks after he was hit while crossing a road in Titusville, according to police.

Officers announced Friday that Howard Longchamps died on Oct. 21 following the crash on Oct. 5.

[TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]

Investigators said Longchamps was using the crosswalk to cross Dairy Road near Oak Park Elementary when he was hit by a black 2017 Mazda 6.

The collision threw the 70-year-old victim at least 10 feet off the road, according to a news release. Longchamps was rushed to the hospital, where he died 16 days later from his injuries.

Police have not said whether the 35-year-old driver of the Mazda will face any charges for the deadly crash. As such, News 6 has decided not to name the driver even though he has been identified by investigators.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Titusville police at 321-264-7800.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email