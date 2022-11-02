Titusville man arrested after countywide chase in stolen vehicle, police say

Police arrested a 36-year-old Titusville man following a countywide stolen car chase, according to the Titusville Police Department. Police said officers tried to pull over Robert Lee Ramon Strachan, 36, for a traffic stop at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday along A. Max Memorial Bridge Parkway after reports came in about a stolen Chevrolet Silverado 3500 truck.

Police said officers tried to pull over Robert Lee Ramon Strachan, 36, for a traffic stop at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday along A. Max Memorial Bridge Parkway after reports came in about a stolen Chevrolet Silverado 3500 truck.

However, Strachan failed to stop and fled toward Garden Street, driving recklessly through the city in wrong lanes and forcing other drivers off the road, police said.

Officers were able to use tire-deflating devices to slow down the vehicle, according to a release from Titusville police.

The release shows Strachan then hit a brown Honda CRV near the intersection of South Street and Cheney Highway, left the crash scene and intentionally struck a marked police cruiser at the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and Precision Way.

Strachan fled the crash scene, driving south out of Titusville and into unincorporated Brevard County, Cocoa, Merritt Island and back into Cocoa, according to the release.

Police said Strachan then crashed into a white Honda CRV, which consequently crashed into a Nissan Altima near the intersection of State Road 520 and Riveredge Boulevard in Cocoa.

Strachan drove away from the traffic crash but was stopped just past the scene along State Road 520, police said.

Strachan was ultimately taken out of the stolen car and arrested around 12:55 p.m., police said. He was later booked into the Brevard County Jail on a $95,000 bond.

Titusville police said there were no injuries.

Strachan faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, four counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding after a crash, four counts of leaving the scene of a crash with damage, driving without a valid driver’s license, resisting law enforcement officers without violence, resisting law enforcement officers with violence aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle and unarmed burglary.

