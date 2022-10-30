Winter Garden man, 35, dies after crash on Florida Turnpike in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Garden man died after he lost control of a motorcycle and it crashed Saturday evening on Florida’s Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 7:30 p.m., the 35-year-old was driving north on the Turnpike near mile marker 254 in the inside center lane, behind an SUV in the outside center lane, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the motorcycle rotated onto its left side when its driver lost control, throwing the man off of the motorcycle and into the outside center lane where he struck the rear of the SUV.

The man, who troopers said was wearing a helmet in the crash, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the report states. The driver of the SUV was not injured and remained at the scene, according to FHP.

The crash is still being investigated, troopers said.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the fatal crash and not necessarily its exact location.

