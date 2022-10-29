FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics, environmental protection, engineering, emergency management, customer service and other job categories. The positions are 120-day “appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs,” according to FEMA.

FEMA said that local hire employees will be eligible for the following benefits:

Health insurance for individual or family coverage

Flexible spending accounts

Federal long term care insurance

Ability to earn four hours of paid sick leave per pay period

Holiday pay

Worker’s compensation



FEMA said that applicants must be U.S. citizens, be 18 years of age or older, possess a high school diploma or GED, will be required to pass a background investigation that includes finger printing and credit check, and be able to furnish their own transportation to and from work and live within 50 miles of the employing office.

To apply, candidates are encouraged to apply online through USAJobs.gov. As the disaster operational needs shift, new positions will be posted on USAJobs. Candidates can be notified when FEMA Local Hire positions posts. You can save a search to help you look for jobs in your area of interest through USAJobs. For instructions, please visit: USAJOBS Help Center

