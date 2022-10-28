FEMA to hold event in Edgewater as deadline to apply for assistance approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. – The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance because of Hurricane Ian is one month away, and FEMA is holding an event Monday in Volusia County to help residents affected.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will host the event at the Southeast Volusia YMCA on West Turgot Avenue in Edgewater on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

[TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]

FEMA representatives will be on hand, with a focus on residents of Edgewater and Oak Hill.

People who need help from FEMA representatives can also go to the Disaster Recovery Centers located across Central Florida. The centers are open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BREVARD

Cuyler Park Community Center — Mims

LAKE

First Baptist Church of Astor — Astor

ORANGE

Barnett Park — Orlando

OSCEOLA

Hart Memorial Center Library — Kissimmee

POLK

W.H. Stuart Center — Bartow

SEMINOLE

Seminole State College Automotive Center — Sanford

VOLUSIA

Florida Department of Health-Volusia — Daytona Beach

FEMA is also opening a Disaster Recovery Center at the Flagler County Fairgrounds in Bunnell starting Saturday, Oct. 29. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, except for Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 26.

The deadline to register for FEMA disaster assistance is Nov. 28.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply, according to FEMA. Residents can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: