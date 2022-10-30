Disturbance in Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are two disturbances in the Atlantic as the season nears its final month.

A disturbance in the Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next couple of days. The disturbance remains broad and continues to produced disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves west-northwestward. Hurricane Hunters are expected to investigate the disturbance later Sunday.

Interests in Jamaica and eventually Central America should monitor the progress of this system. This is not expected to impact Florida.

Another disturbance north of Bermuda is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity as it interacts with a cold front. Upper-level winds are increasing over the system, and the disturbance is expected to merge with the system as it moves eastward. Development of this system is unlikely.

The next named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is Lisa.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1