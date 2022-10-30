Most of Central Florida dries out heading into Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – As expected there were a few downpours Saturday, but most of Central Florida was dry. Rain chances go down even further Sunday with only small rain chances possible along the coast.

Highs Sunday climb into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Like Sunday, for Halloween, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. For trick-or-treating, temperatures will hover in the mid 70s. A stray downpour will be possible, but most of Central Florida will be dry in the evening.

Most of the week ahead will be dry and warm.

Beach forecast:

There is a very high risk for rip currents along the Florida east coast beaches. Use caution and pay close attention when in the water. Boaters should also use caution in the Atlantic Sunday.

Tropics Update:

There are still disturbances in the Atlantic. One near Bermuda will likely not develop as it lifts north into cooler water. The disturbance in the Caribbean east of Jamaica and south of the Hispaniola still has a high chance to become the next tropical depression of the season. This system does not look like it will impact Florida at this time.