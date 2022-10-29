Few more downpours across Central Florida, but not as widespread

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will gradually fall as we head through Halloween weekend. With a breeze off of the Atlantic, there will be a few more downpours pushing on shore through the day. The higher rain chances, 30% will be found along the coast. Rain chances dip to 20% for interior Central Florida.

Highs Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun top out in the low-to-mid 80s.

Most are dry Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Halloween Monday looks dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s for the afternoon. For trick-or-treating temperatures will hover in the mid 70s with passing clouds.

Tropics update:

Development chances remain high with a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean. A tropical depression could form in that region early next week. At the moment this appears to be a non-issue for Florida.

An area of disturbed weather near Bermuda now has a low chance for development as its lifts into the North Atlantic