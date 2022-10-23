Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Roslyn has made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. Some moisture from Roslyn will combine with a cold front to bring rain and storms to Texas and parts of the Plains early in the week. The Atlantic Basin is mainly quiet. A disturbance in the North Atlantic remains weak, but could take on subtropical characteristics over the next few days as it passes by Bermuda and the Canadian Maritimes. The pattern is expected to become conducive for development in the Caribbean through early November. This is exactly the area, climatologically speaking, that has the highest chance for tropical development during this stage of hurricane season. Hurricane season ends December 1. (Recorded Oct. 23, 2022)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon.

Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two.

Some moisture from Roslyn will combine with a cold front to bring rain and storms to Texas and parts of the Plains early in the week.

The Atlantic Basin is mainly quiet. A disturbance in the North Atlantic remains weak, but could take on subtropical characteristics over the next few days as it passes by Bermuda and the Canadian Maritimes. The pattern is expected to become conducive for development in the Caribbean through early November.

This is exactly the area, climatologically speaking, that has the highest chance for tropical development during this stage of hurricane season. Hurricane season ends December 1.

