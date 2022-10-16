Tropics Watch: Any development behind Tropical Storm Karl?

For the first time in weeks, the Tropics are settling down. The season will be remembered to date as a very quiet start followed by an intense four-week period that contained two very high impact storms, Fiona and Ian. Wind shear is returning to the Atlantic Basin which will make it harder for storms to develop and intensify. Typically at this point of the season, hit spots for development restrict themselves to the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and off the southeast coast of the U.S. Cold fronts become more numerous across the Lower 48, some of which could stall out once they reach the warmer waters of the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico. These become a focal point for tropical development. No new development is expected over the next five days

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in weeks, the Tropics are settling down.

The season will be remembered to date as a very quiet start followed by an intense four-week period that contained two very high impact storms, Fiona and Ian.

Wind shear is returning to the Atlantic Basin which will make it harder for storms to develop and intensify.

Typically at this point of the season, hit spots for development restrict themselves to the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and off the southeast coast of the U.S.

Cold fronts become more numerous across the Lower 48, some of which could stall out once they reach the warmer waters of the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico. These become a focal point for tropical development.

No new development is expected over the next five days

